O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,923 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of O-I Glass worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 419,557 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 267,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 142,550 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

