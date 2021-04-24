Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after buying an additional 281,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after buying an additional 267,491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,311,000 after buying an additional 263,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after buying an additional 205,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.58. 206,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,774. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

