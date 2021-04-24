Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,423 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 15.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,496,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $217.21. 4,377,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

