Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $14.62 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 10.4% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,103 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,992,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,712. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

