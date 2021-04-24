Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,024 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,560,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,944,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. 1,995,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.