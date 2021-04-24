Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 11.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,275. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

