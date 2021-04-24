OAX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, OAX has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $23.82 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00062879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00090941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.37 or 0.00643410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.78 or 0.07705783 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.