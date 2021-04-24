Obee Network (OBEE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,131.00

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Obee Network has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Obee Network has a market cap of $30,829.06 and approximately $2,131.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.29 or 0.00262739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.59 or 0.01016308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.61 or 0.99993331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00604387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

