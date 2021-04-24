OceanEx Token (OCE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and $1.22 million worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00058723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00263453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.75 or 0.01014841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,738.86 or 1.00033095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00604209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

