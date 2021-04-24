Oddz Hits Market Capitalization of $14.66 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Oddz has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and $936,035.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00003230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00268628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,081.72 or 0.99682735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00627009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.09 or 0.01015657 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

