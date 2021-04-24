Oddz Market Capitalization Achieves $16.00 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. Oddz has a total market cap of $16.00 million and $1.36 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oddz has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00003455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00266800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.05 or 0.00997416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,142.40 or 0.99816093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00022677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.06 or 0.00615228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

