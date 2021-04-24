ODUWA Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,960.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $5,960.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,899.76 or 1.00183469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00037457 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00123540 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001981 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.