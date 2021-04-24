Offshift (XFT) Reaches Market Cap of $7.01 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00004795 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $7.01 million and $141,871.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,234.22 or 0.99762194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00038063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00123601 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.