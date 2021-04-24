OIN Finance (OIN) Trading 38.4% Lower Over Last Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $590,784.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00062982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.37 or 0.08116247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00642095 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

