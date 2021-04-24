OKCash Price Hits $0.0640 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. OKCash has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $26,321.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,873.40 or 0.99985174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00037698 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00124308 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000929 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,608,224 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

