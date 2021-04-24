OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 8,466 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $62.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

