OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $68,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

NYSE:HBI opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,730 shares of company stock worth $2,239,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

