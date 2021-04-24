OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,035 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 98,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $104.41 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

