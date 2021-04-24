OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $97.78 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $98.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

