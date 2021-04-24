OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s stock opened at $234.58 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $235.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.02. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

