OLD National Bancorp IN Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.69.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

