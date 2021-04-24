OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $99,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $381.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $386.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.75 and a 200 day moving average of $320.37.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.48.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

