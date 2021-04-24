OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,702 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in PepsiCo by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.24. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

