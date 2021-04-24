OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,640 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $142.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.41. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.