OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 29,401 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 29,401 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.63.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $277.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

