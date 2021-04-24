OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 380 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 81,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price target (up previously from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,306.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,131.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

