OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 53,997 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53,997 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

