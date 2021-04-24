OMG Network Price Reaches $6.14 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $860.90 million and $324.31 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $6.14 or 0.00012349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00381290 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001873 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

