ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,559 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.44% of ONE Gas worth $59,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Edward Jones began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $81.26 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $484.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.