Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.06

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and traded as high as $64.92. Onex shares last traded at $64.92, with a volume of 2,259 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONEXF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Onex from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Onex from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Onex from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Onex alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.