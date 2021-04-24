Ontology 24 Hour Volume Reaches $512.96 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $512.96 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00043686 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00294614 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00023253 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 811,891,324 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

