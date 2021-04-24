Ontology Gas Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.76 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $190.52 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00063033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00056500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00643931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,908.32 or 0.07819884 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,333,822 coins. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms.

