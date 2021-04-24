Ontology Price Reaches $1.40 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Ontology has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $601.13 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002830 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00062438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00044963 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00302692 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00024106 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 811,891,324 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

