Opacity (OPCT) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 43.3% against the dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and $180,478.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.00639309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.27 or 0.07740172 BTC.

Opacity Profile

OPCT is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.