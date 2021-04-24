Open Governance Token Trading 26.5% Lower This Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00062879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00090941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.37 or 0.00643410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.78 or 0.07705783 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.