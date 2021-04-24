Open Platform 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $509,860.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $509,860.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00063619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00056352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00091361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,127.36 or 0.08116597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.07 or 0.00645155 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.