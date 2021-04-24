Open Predict Token (OPT) Trading 38.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $876.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00064144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.38 or 0.00648878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.01 or 0.07707486 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

