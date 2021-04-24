OpenDAO (OPEN) Market Cap Hits $7.05 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.28 or 0.00649133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.32 or 0.08137730 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

