Opium Price Tops $6.57 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Opium coin can now be bought for $6.57 or 0.00013104 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $27.33 million and $65.28 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00267309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.01003747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,013.46 or 0.99772231 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.95 or 0.00610350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.