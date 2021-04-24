OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). OptiNose reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. State Street Corp grew its position in OptiNose by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 24.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 43,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the third quarter worth about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OptiNose by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in OptiNose by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 189,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,049. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $199.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

