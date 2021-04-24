OptionRoom Hits Market Capitalization of $17.82 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00002910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $409,304.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00059018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00266393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.28 or 0.01002554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,315.33 or 1.00229661 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.41 or 0.00614354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

