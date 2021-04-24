OptionRoom Tops One Day Volume of $398,033.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $17.77 million and approximately $398,033.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00002981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00269359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.53 or 0.99755445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.70 or 0.00623270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.08 or 0.01006550 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

