Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Oracle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $247,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 47.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

