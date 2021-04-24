Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $92,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $74.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.63. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

