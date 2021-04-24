Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 85,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,665,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931,528. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

