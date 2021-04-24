OracleChain Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39,825.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, OracleChain has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $395,826.50 and $39,825.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00058723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00263453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $514.75 or 0.01014841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,738.86 or 1.00033095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00023096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00604209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

