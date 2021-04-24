ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,162,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.34% of ORBCOMM worth $30,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

