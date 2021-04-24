Orbit Chain Reaches Market Cap of $967.36 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $967.36 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00004135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00056335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00091297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.77 or 0.08186783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.08 or 0.00645569 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars.

