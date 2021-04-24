Orbitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $860,418.82 and $10.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,229.84 or 0.99665656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $556.02 or 0.01125669 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.15 or 0.00500348 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.00367607 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00126354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003976 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

