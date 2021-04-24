Orbs (ORBS) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.66 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Orbs has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $244.72 million and $3.66 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.49 or 0.00648825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.09 or 0.07726416 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

